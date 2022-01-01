Pad thai in Delray Beach
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Pad Thai-
|$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime & ground peanuts
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Pad Thai
|$17.60
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce