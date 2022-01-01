Sashimi in Delray Beach
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Sashimi Style Roll-
|$14.95
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
|Chef's Sashimi Special-
|$38.95
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
seaweed salad and tuna tataki
|Sashimi Sampler-
|$14.95
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Chef’s Sashimi Special*
|$38.00
16 pieces of fresh cut raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
|Sashimi Sampler*
|$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with a house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
|Sushi Sashimi*
|$41.00
6 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|King Salmon Sashimi
|$6.00
|A5 Wagyu Beef Sashimi
|$7.00
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
|$4.00
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Sushi Sashimi.
|$41.00
6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
|Sashimi Hot Stone.
|$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
|Sashimi Salad Rolls.
|$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds