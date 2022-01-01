Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Delray Beach

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Style Roll-$14.95
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
Chef's Sashimi Special-$38.95
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
seaweed salad and tuna tataki
Sashimi Sampler-$14.95
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Chef’s Sashimi Special*$38.00
16 pieces of fresh cut raw fish sashimi (chef's choice)
Sashimi Sampler*$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with a house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
Sushi Sashimi*$41.00
6 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
More about Ganzo Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
King Salmon Sashimi$6.00
A5 Wagyu Beef Sashimi$7.00
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi$4.00
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sushi Sashimi.$41.00
6 pcs. of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and a spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
Sashimi Hot Stone.$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
Sashimi Salad Rolls.$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Pancakes

Filet Mignon

Eel

Curry Chicken

Chicken Piccata

Bruschetta

Tom Kha Soup

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston