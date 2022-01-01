Udon noodles in Delray Beach
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Side Udon Noodle
|$4.00
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Udon Noodle Large*
|$18.00
served with homemade udon noodles, dashi broth, scallions, nori, vegetables and shrimp tempura
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Mongolian Udon Noodle.
|$29.00
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
|Drunken Udon Noodle.
|$18.00
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce