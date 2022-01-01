Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve udon noodles

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Side Udon Noodle$4.00
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Udon Noodle Large*$18.00
served with homemade udon noodles, dashi broth, scallions, nori, vegetables and shrimp tempura
More about Ganzo Sushi
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mongolian Udon Noodle.$29.00
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
Drunken Udon Noodle.$18.00
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach

