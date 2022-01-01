Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve apple salad

French 75 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Salad$15.00
More about French 75
Item pic

 

Motomaki - Denver

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fuji Apple Salad$7.00
Fuji Apple Salad$8.00
More about Motomaki - Denver

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Chicken Pot Pies

Custard

Meatball Subs

Chai Lattes

Lamb Kebabs

Edamame

Bread Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1013 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston