Hummus in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve hummus
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hummus 8oz
|$7.00
|Hummus 4oz
|$3.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hummus 8oz
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|FAVA BEAN HUMMUS
|$8.75
Castelvetrano Olives and Housemade Pita
Superfruit Republic - Broadway
1776 Broadway, Denver
|HUMMUS TOAST
|$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Smoked Trout Half Order
|$11.00
One piece of toast with avocado, smoked trout, fennel, hemp ranch, mustard seeds.
|Smoked Trout Full Order
|$18.00
Two pieces of toast with avocado, smoked trout, fennel, hemp ranch, mustard seeds.