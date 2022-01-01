Caprese salad in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$13.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
|Avocado Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
House Spun Mozz, Fresh tomatoes, pesto smear
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$12.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil