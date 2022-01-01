Chicken curry in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chicken curry
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Faith - Curried Chicken Salad (48 hour notice)
House Curry Spices Powder, Golden Raisins, Cilantro, Red Onion.
(48 Hour Notice)
NF, K, W30
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
|Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$4.00
A tea room favorite using Denver local *Savory Spice* Turmeric Curry Blend.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Katsu Curry Rice Chicken
|$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
|Katsu Curry Ramen Chicken
|$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.