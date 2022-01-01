Quesadillas in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve quesadillas
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Slow Roasted Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, grilled onions, rice, slow roasted chicken serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese, served with chicken chili jus, crema & salsa fresca.
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Tres Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.59