Chimichangas in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve chimichangas
The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
1250 French Road, Depew
|Chimichanga
|$16.99
Crunchy shell surrounding a taco stuffed with seasoned beef blended with cheddar jack cheeses and pico de gallo, topped with ranch-style sauce, and more cheddar cheese. Served with sides of salsa and Mexican rice.
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
1402 French Rd, Depew
|L Chimichanga Express
|$14.00
|Chorizo Chimichanga
|$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
|Carne Asada Chimichanga
|$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.