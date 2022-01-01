Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve chimichangas

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

Chimichanga$16.99
Crunchy shell surrounding a taco stuffed with seasoned beef blended with cheddar jack cheeses and pico de gallo, topped with ranch-style sauce, and more cheddar cheese. Served with sides of salsa and Mexican rice.
More about The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

L Chimichanga Express$14.00
Chorizo Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Carne Asada Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
More about Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

