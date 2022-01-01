Fish and chips in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hessen Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids 3 piece Fish and Chip
More about Hessen Haus
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$12.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
dd0e768b-6450-4d59-b0d0-dbe00977c86e image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
8oz Ruthie battered Mahi Mahi served with herb fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.
More about Exile Brewing
Royal Mile - Des Moines image

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$15.00
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Hand-battered tilapia served with fries, tartar sauce, corn slaw, and lemons.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Halibut Fish & Chips$19.00
Loud As Hope beer-battered halibut, fries, remoulade, lemon
More about Lua Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Fish & Chips$7.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
Beer battered cod served with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gateway Fish & Chips$11.49
Cod, battered french fries, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw
More about Gateway Market

