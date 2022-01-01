Fish and chips in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve fish and chips
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Kids 3 piece Fish and Chip
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Fish and Chips
|$12.00
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
8oz Ruthie battered Mahi Mahi served with herb fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$14.00
Hand-battered tilapia served with fries, tartar sauce, corn slaw, and lemons.
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Halibut Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Loud As Hope beer-battered halibut, fries, remoulade, lemon
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$7.00
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Beer battered cod served with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.