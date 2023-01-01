Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Steak Frites
Dover restaurants that serve steak frites
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Steak Frites
$29.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ember Wood Fired Grill
1 Orchard St, Dover
Avg 4.9
(778 reviews)
Steak Frites
$33.00
wild mushroom polenta | roasted broccoli | pickled mustard chimichurri
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Dumplings
Hot Chocolate
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Cheesecake
Curry
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1482 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(368 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston