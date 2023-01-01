Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve steak frites

Chapel + Main image

 

Chapel + Main - 83 Main St

83 Main St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$29.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Ember Wood Fired Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ember Wood Fired Grill

1 Orchard St, Dover

Avg 4.9 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$33.00
wild mushroom polenta | roasted broccoli | pickled mustard chimichurri
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Dumplings

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Cheesecake

Curry

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston