Tuna sandwiches in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Route 12 Filling Station
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich
|$13.99
Seared Ahi Tuna | Slaw | Avocado | Jalapenos | Wasabi Mayo | Green Onions | Brioche Bun
More about Rolling In Thyme & Dough
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|1/2 Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
|$4.75
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
|Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
|$9.00
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.