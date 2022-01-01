Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.50
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Eggplant Parm Sub$11.30
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.95
Sliced eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, served with spaghetti tomato sauce, and bread.
Include soup or salad
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA & FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$18.00
Fried sliced eggplant topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with fettuccine Alfredo, garlic bread & soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Wontons

French Toast

Thai Tea

Katsu

Gyoza

Fruit Salad

Egg Rolls

Greek Salad

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston