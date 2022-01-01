Eggplant parm in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.50
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$11.30
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.95
Sliced eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, served with spaghetti tomato sauce, and bread.
Include soup or salad
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA & FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$18.00
Fried sliced eggplant topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with fettuccine Alfredo, garlic bread & soup or salad