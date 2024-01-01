Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West

102 South 27th Ave West, Duluth

Takeout
Cajun Chicken Pasta$17.99
Grilled chicken, creamy Cajun pasta sauce, rotini noodles, Parmesan cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers.
More about Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN BACON CAJUN$17.95
Smoked Chicken - Cajun Garlic Sauce - Bacon Lardons - Red Onion - Bell Peppers - Blistered Tomato
More about Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977

