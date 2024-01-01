Chicken pasta in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West
102 South 27th Ave West, Duluth
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, creamy Cajun pasta sauce, rotini noodles, Parmesan cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|CHICKEN BACON CAJUN
|$17.95
Smoked Chicken - Cajun Garlic Sauce - Bacon Lardons - Red Onion - Bell Peppers - Blistered Tomato