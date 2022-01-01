Durham breakfast spots you'll love

Loaf Bakery image

 

Loaf Bakery

111 W Parrish St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seeded Sourdough$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
Canele de Bordeaux$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
Baguette$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
More about Loaf Bakery
Beyu Caffe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramello$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
Classic French Toast$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
More about Beyu Caffe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey and Dressing$11.99
House roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.
Chicken and Dumplings$10.49
A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.
Two eggs$5.99
Served with one side and choice of bread.
More about Hope Valley Diner
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails image

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Havarti Sandwich$12.50
nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.
Classic$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
Turkey Brie$13.00
roasted turkey w/ mild brie, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, & house-made cranberry sauce.
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
COPA image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

COPA

107 W. Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1637 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Bread$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
Una Completa$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
Tres Chocolates$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)
More about COPA
Restaurant banner

 

Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

900 PARK OFFICES DRIVE, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

