Durham breakfast spots you'll love
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Popular items
|Seeded Sourdough
|$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
|Canele de Bordeaux
|$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
|Baguette
|$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Caramello
|$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
|Classic French Toast
|$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Popular items
|Turkey and Dressing
|$11.99
House roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$10.49
A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.
|Two eggs
|$5.99
Served with one side and choice of bread.
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Turkey Havarti Sandwich
|$12.50
nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.
|Classic
|$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
|Turkey Brie
|$13.00
roasted turkey w/ mild brie, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, & house-made cranberry sauce.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
COPA
107 W. Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Cuban Bread
|$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
|Una Completa
|$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
|Tres Chocolates
|$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)