Short ribs in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Juju Durham
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Beef Short Rib Wonton
|$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
More about EX-VOTO
EX-VOTO
530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham
|Short Rib Barbacoa Crunchwrap
|$14.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Pickled Onions and Jalapeños, Yellow Corn Tostada, Avocado Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Pico De Gallo, and Queso Dip bundled in a flour tortilla and sealed with Grilled Ashe County Hoop Cheese.