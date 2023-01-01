Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Duxbury

Duxbury restaurants
Duxbury restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bluefish River Tavern

581 Tremont Street, Duxbury

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
BUTTERMILK BREADED
More about Bluefish River Tavern
Fire and Stone

285 St. George Street, Duxbury

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
On a Brioche Bun w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pancetta. Served w/ Fries
More about Fire and Stone

