Clams in Duxbury

Duxbury restaurants
Duxbury restaurants that serve clams

Littleneck Clams image

 

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

296 Parks Street, Duxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Littleneck Clams$10.00
You’ll find these clams to be milder than most, with strong salt, but lacking the bitterness of a lot of littlenecks. We like that a lot. They have strong brine and firm texture and are a unique very flavorful clam. Who doesn’t want that! Steam em' up, grill em' or just eat em' right off the half-shell. You can't go wrong with these guys!
More about The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm image

 

The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

390 Washington St., Duxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Razor Clam Ceviche$14.00
Various Citrus, Sea Salt, Chives
More about The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
