Clams in Duxbury
Duxbury restaurants that serve clams
More about The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
296 Parks Street, Duxbury
|Littleneck Clams
|$10.00
You’ll find these clams to be milder than most, with strong salt, but lacking the bitterness of a lot of littlenecks. We like that a lot. They have strong brine and firm texture and are a unique very flavorful clam. Who doesn’t want that! Steam em' up, grill em' or just eat em' right off the half-shell. You can't go wrong with these guys!