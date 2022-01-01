Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve pancakes

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancakes
All served with whipped butter & maple syrup
More about Pizza House East Lansing
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pancake$10.50
Sliced Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Scallions, Onions, Sesame Soy Sauce To Dip
More about SanSu
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Pancake & Meat$5.00
Blueberry Pancakes$7.00
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
Tall Stack Blueberry Pancakes$9.00
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
More about Square One Bakery LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Jalapeno Poppers

Teriyaki Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston