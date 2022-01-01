Pancakes in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve pancakes
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Pancakes
All served with whipped butter & maple syrup
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Seafood Pancake
|$10.50
Sliced Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Scallions, Onions, Sesame Soy Sauce To Dip
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Kid Pancake & Meat
|$5.00
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$7.00
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
|Tall Stack Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.00
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l