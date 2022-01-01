Scallops in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve scallops
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Seared Scallops*
|$38.00
Served w/toasted blended grains in a lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetables & avocado aioli
SanKai
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds
|Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
|$4.00
|Hotate (scallop)
|$3.50
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$11.00
Leftcraft
519 Main St., Edmonds
|Scallop Bacon Sandwich
|$18.00
garlic-lemon marinated scallops, braised collard greens, bacon, citrus aioli, served on a house roll with a side of spicy sambal dipping sauce