Scallops in Edmonds

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops*$38.00
Served w/toasted blended grains in a lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetables & avocado aioli
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
SanKai image

 

SanKai

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri$4.00
Hotate (scallop)$3.50
Spicy Scallop Roll$11.00
More about SanKai
Leftcraft image

 

Leftcraft

519 Main St., Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Bacon Sandwich$18.00
garlic-lemon marinated scallops, braised collard greens, bacon, citrus aioli, served on a house roll with a side of spicy sambal dipping sauce
More about Leftcraft
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLOP CEVICHE$23.00
citrus poached wild scallops, mango pico de gallo, served in a martini glass with Korean chili rim, avocado, truffle taro chips
More about Bar Dojo

