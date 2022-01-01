Tacos in Edmonds

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos*$23.00
King salmon, ahi tuna or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas. Served w/house cut fries
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

 

Kahlo's Cantina

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos TOGO$15.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO$20.00
Birria Beef Tacos TOGO$17.00
More about Kahlo's Cantina
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BULGOGI BEEF TACOS$19.00
corn tortillas, sautéed onions, bulgogi marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, kimchi slaw, spicy miso sauce, scallions, lime
PORK BELLY TACOS$19.00
honey lemon braised all natural pork belly, corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, house pickles and pickled serrano, scallions, cilantro aioli
More about Bar Dojo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

THE MARKET

508 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.00
soft corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, house aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco, nam jim pak chee (Thai cilantro sauce)
More about THE MARKET

