Tacos in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Grilled Fish Tacos*
|$23.00
King salmon, ahi tuna or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas. Served w/house cut fries
Kahlo's Cantina
102 Main St WA, Edmonds
|Veggie Tacos TOGO
|$15.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO
|$20.00
|Birria Beef Tacos TOGO
|$17.00
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|BULGOGI BEEF TACOS
|$19.00
corn tortillas, sautéed onions, bulgogi marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, kimchi slaw, spicy miso sauce, scallions, lime
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$19.00
honey lemon braised all natural pork belly, corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, house pickles and pickled serrano, scallions, cilantro aioli