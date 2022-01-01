Pork belly in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
|毛氏红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly
|$16.99
|油豆腐红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Fried Tofu
|$18.99
|梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable
|$18.99
More about Bar Dojo
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|PORK BELLY NACHOS
|$20.00
honey lemon glazed pork belly, crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, house pickles & serrano peppers, avocado, melted Beecher’s cheese, served with cilantro aioli on the side.
|PORK BELLY BOWL
|$22.00
Braised all natural honey lemon glazed pork belly, calrose rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, house pickles, serrano peppers, carrots, fresh cucumber, sunny side egg, cilantro.
|RAMEN SPICY PORK BELLY
|$19.00
spicy tonkotsu pork bone broth, honey lemon glazed pork belly, egg noodles, shoyu marinated sof boiled egg, roasted corn, , serrano peppers, shredded nori, chili oil