Cake in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve cake
More about Fire & the Feast
Fire & the Feast
526 Main St, Edmonds
|LEMON OLIVE OIL CAKE
|$13.00
chantilly cream, candied lemon
More about Kafé Neo Edmonds
Kafé Neo Edmonds
21108 WA-99, Edmonds
|Lemon Mousse Cake
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lemon infused in this delicate mousse cake w/a citrus biscotti crust
More about SanKai
SanKai
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds
|Opera Cake
|$9.00
*ALLERGY TO NUTS, DO NOT EAT!!!*
Layers of coffee soaked sponge cake and chocolate mousse, covered with a chocolate glaze, by Pastry Mitten
(CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!)
|Matcha Mousse Cake
|$9.00
*ALLERGY TO NUTS DO NOT EAT*
Layers of green tea mousse and azuki cream with matcha sponge cake
(CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!!)
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
|红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar
|$7.99
|南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake
|$7.99