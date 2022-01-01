Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Toast

Edmonds restaurants that serve cake

Fire & the Feast image

 

Fire & the Feast

526 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LEMON OLIVE OIL CAKE$13.00
chantilly cream, candied lemon
More about Fire & the Feast
Kafé Neo Edmonds image

 

Kafé Neo Edmonds

21108 WA-99, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Mousse Cake$7.00
Fresh squeezed lemon infused in this delicate mousse cake w/a citrus biscotti crust
More about Kafé Neo Edmonds
SanKai image

 

SanKai

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Opera Cake$9.00
*ALLERGY TO NUTS, DO NOT EAT!!!*
Layers of coffee soaked sponge cake and chocolate mousse, covered with a chocolate glaze, by Pastry Mitten
(CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!)
Matcha Mousse Cake$9.00
*ALLERGY TO NUTS DO NOT EAT*
Layers of green tea mousse and azuki cream with matcha sponge cake
(CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!!)
More about SanKai
Item pic

 

Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds

22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar$7.99
南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake$7.99
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ALMOND CAKE$11.00
House-made Dojo almond cake, paired with Gelatiamo coconut choc chip gelato, almond tuile, lychee, powder sugar
More about Bar Dojo

