Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken parmesan in
Edwardsville
/
Edwardsville
/
Chicken Parmesan
Edwardsville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Peel Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$21.00
More about Peel Edwardsville
SALADS
Chappy's
1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville
Avg 5
(29 reviews)
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
$7.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
More about Chappy's
Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville
Italian Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Calamari
Chicken Salad
Chili
Pancakes
French Fries
Hummus
More near Edwardsville to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston