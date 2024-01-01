Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Edwardsville

Go
Edwardsville restaurants
Toast

Edwardsville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Teaspoons Cafe image

 

Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Cobb Salad$6.15
Half version of our cobb salad. Romaine lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, chicken breast, and served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad$12.32
Romaine lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, chicken breast, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Teaspoons Cafe
Consumer pic

SALADS

Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Your classic Cobb Salad. Topped with everything you could ever want. Tomato, red onion, chicken, bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese.
More about Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

Map

