Miso soup in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve miso soup

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville
Miso Soup - REG image

 

Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville

6151 Trace Parkway Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup - REG$4.50
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville

