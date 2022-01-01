Nachos in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve nachos
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Jerk Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
A bed of corn tortilla chips covered with lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese, jalopeno onion and chopped chicken.
|JERK CHICKEN NACHOS
|$14.00
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|NACHOS
|$11.50
tortilla chips, cheese sauce, tomato, grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream