Omelettes in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve omelettes

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
- AVOCADO OMELETTE$13.00
Chicken sausage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, topped with chipotle roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with Frida's potatoes and fresh homemade pumpkin muffin.
A - PORK CARNITAS OMELETTE$17.00
Pork Carnitas, Green Onions, Jalapenos, & Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Ranchero Salsa & Pico de Gallo. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
- CHEESY OMELETTE$11.00
Frida's tripled mixed cheeses, Jack, american and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yeh Mon Omelette (oxtail)$16.00
Egg omelette stuffed with tender pieces of oxtail and oxtail gravy drizzled on top. Served with cheesy house potato
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

