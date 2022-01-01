Omelettes in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
618 Church St, Evanston
|- AVOCADO OMELETTE
|$13.00
Chicken sausage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, topped with chipotle roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with Frida's potatoes and fresh homemade pumpkin muffin.
|A - PORK CARNITAS OMELETTE
|$17.00
Pork Carnitas, Green Onions, Jalapenos, & Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Ranchero Salsa & Pico de Gallo. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
|- CHEESY OMELETTE
|$11.00
Frida's tripled mixed cheeses, Jack, american and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.