Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Everett
/
Everett
/
Clams
Everett restaurants that serve clams
Fisherman Jack's
1410 Seiner Dr., Everett
No reviews yet
Rainier Clams
$19.00
More about Fisherman Jack's
Anthony's HomePort - Everett
1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett
No reviews yet
Cup of Clam Chowder
$9.00
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
More about Anthony's HomePort - Everett
Browse other tasty dishes in Everett
Honey Chicken
Rice Bowls
Patty Melts
Tacos
Sliders
Teriyaki Chicken
Katsu
Crab Rangoon
More near Everett to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(841 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(436 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(240 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(358 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(177 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston