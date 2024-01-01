Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Everett

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast

Everett restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Fisherman Jack's

1410 Seiner Dr., Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rainier Clams$19.00
More about Fisherman Jack's
Banner pic

 

Anthony's HomePort - Everett

1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Clam Chowder$9.00
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
More about Anthony's HomePort - Everett

Browse other tasty dishes in Everett

Honey Chicken

Rice Bowls

Patty Melts

Tacos

Sliders

Teriyaki Chicken

Katsu

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Everett to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (436 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston