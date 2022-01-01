Beef soup in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Thin rice noodle, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, with top round beef in dark broth beef noodle soup.
More about Asian Joint
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
Authentic Thai beef stew noodle soup with thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and sprinkled with celery, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper.
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Soup$11.99
Beef stewed in a broth with assorted vegetables – with or without pasta.
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

