Beef soup in Fairfax

Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Thin rice noodle, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, with top round beef in dark broth beef noodle soup.
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Authentic Thai beef stew noodle soup with thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and sprinkled with celery, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper.