Fish and chips in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Crafthouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Fish & Chips
|$19.99
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Crispy fried beer batter, serve with fresh homemade french fries, coleslaw, remoulade sauce
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Mulligans Pub On The Green
3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax
|Lynne's Fish and Chips
|$16.00
|Lynne's Fried Fish and Chips
|$15.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Choong Man Chicken
9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Fish and chips
|$14.00
|Fish and Chips
|$11.99