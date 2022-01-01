Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve fish and chips

Crafthouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.99
More about Crafthouse
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cod Fish & Chips$16.50
Crispy fried beer batter, serve with fresh homemade french fries, coleslaw, remoulade sauce
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

 

Mulligans Pub On The Green

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lynne's Fish and Chips$16.00
Lynne's Fried Fish and Chips$15.00
More about Mulligans Pub On The Green
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and chips$14.00
Fish and Chips$11.99
More about Choong Man Chicken
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room

