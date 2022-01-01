Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai coffee in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Thai Coffee
Fairfax restaurants that serve thai coffee
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Coffee - Large
$5.00
More about Asian Joint
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
Avg 4.6
(1903 reviews)
Thai Iced Coffee
$4.25
Sweet Thai iced coffee topped with half and half.
Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
