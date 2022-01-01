Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
Kids Nachos$8.00
If your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue? why would we?
More about Little Pub
Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Duck Nachos$12.00
cotija cheese, cranberry-jalapeno salsa
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Nachos Steak$15.95
Individual nachos with black beans, steak, cheese and jalapeños
Tostada Nachos Chicken$13.95
Individual nachos with black beans,chicken, cheese and jalapeños
Tequila Nachos$11.95
Chips with melted cheese, pico de gallo, refried beans and ground beef.
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

