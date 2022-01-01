Nachos in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve nachos
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Nachos
|$14.00
Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
|Kids Nachos
|$8.00
If your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue? why would we?
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
|Sweet Chili Duck Nachos
|$12.00
cotija cheese, cranberry-jalapeno salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Tostada Nachos Steak
|$15.95
Individual nachos with black beans, steak, cheese and jalapeños
|Tostada Nachos Chicken
|$13.95
Individual nachos with black beans,chicken, cheese and jalapeños
|Tequila Nachos
|$11.95
Chips with melted cheese, pico de gallo, refried beans and ground beef.
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.