Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve cake

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Dijon$14.99
MIxed greens, carrots, tomato & cucumbers topped with two of our own homemade Crab Cakes and drizzled with honey mustard Dijon dressing
Carrot Cake$4.95
Double Crab Cakes$9.99
Served with Rémoulade sauce
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
The Black Dog Heights Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)
Takeout
BD Crab Cake$10.00
served w/ chipotle sauce
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$5.95
New Lemon Cake$3.95
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Entree$24.99
Made with fresh tender crab meat, served with Cajun remoulade and mixed greens
Crab Cake$15.99
Made with fresh tender crab meat, served with Cajun remoulade sauce & spring greens
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth

Croissants

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Crab Cakes

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston