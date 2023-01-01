Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cucumber salad in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Cucumber Salad
Falmouth restaurants that serve cucumber salad
The Flying Bridge
220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth
No reviews yet
402 Spicy Crab & Cucumber Salad
$12.00
Shredded cucumber topped with spicy crab, tempura crunch & sweet soy sauce
More about The Flying Bridge
TIGER RAMEN
587 Main Street, Falmouth
No reviews yet
SMASHED CUCUMBER SALAD
$5.95
scallion, almonds (gluten free)
More about TIGER RAMEN
