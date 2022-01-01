Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Tuna Salad
Falmouth restaurants that serve tuna salad
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
Avg 3.9
(143 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$12.00
with lettuce, tomato on choice of bread.
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(1679 reviews)
Tuna Fish Salad Roll
$8.99
More about Seafood Sam's
