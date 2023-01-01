Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Farmingdale
/
Farmingdale
/
Pies
Farmingdale restaurants that serve pies
Vico Restaurant & Bar
313 Main Street, Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Sicilian Pie
$14.99
More about Vico Restaurant & Bar
Francesco's of Farmingdale
107 northwest drive, South Farmingdale
No reviews yet
Tri Pie
$29.00
#7 2 Lg Pies & Dozen Knots
$30.95
10" Vodka Pie
$14.00
More about Francesco's of Farmingdale
