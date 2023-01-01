Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Forest Hills Bagels

104-41 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
More about Forest Hills Bagels
Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE$6.50
Chicken Noodle LG$8.50
More about Stacked Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodle w. Chicken & Hot Peppers 小椒鸡丝粗炒面$12.50
Chicken Pan Fried Noodle 鸡两面黄$13.95
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Chicken 鸡丝粗炒面$11.95
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle (Pint)$6.95
Chicken Noodle (Quart)$12.95
More about Nick's Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Noodle Soup

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Pork Dumplings

Dumplings

Tortas

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Forest Hills to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Forest Hills to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (29 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2342 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (737 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1787 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston