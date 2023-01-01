Crispy chicken in Forest Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Spot - - Forest Hills

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Crispy Chicken Bites$10.99
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
D/Salted Crispy Chicken 晚/盐酥鸡饭$10.95
Spicy Pepper Crispy Chicken 川椒煸鸡$14.95
Spicy. White meat.
L/Salted Crispy Chicken 午/盐酥鸡饭$9.95
Crazy Meats NYC #2

64-47 108th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crazy Crispy Chicken (Ciabatta)$17.99
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
Crispy Chicken Tacos (3 Pcs)$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
Crazy Crispy Chicken (Baguette)$16.99
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crispy Chicken$30.00
