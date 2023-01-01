Crispy chicken in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
6429 108th Street, Forest Hills
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$10.99
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|D/Salted Crispy Chicken 晚/盐酥鸡饭
|$10.95
|Spicy Pepper Crispy Chicken 川椒煸鸡
|$14.95
Spicy. White meat.
|L/Salted Crispy Chicken 午/盐酥鸡饭
|$9.95
More about Crazy Meats NYC #2
Crazy Meats NYC #2
64-47 108th Street, Queens
|Crazy Crispy Chicken (Ciabatta)
|$17.99
served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.
|Crispy Chicken Tacos (3 Pcs)
|$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
|Crazy Crispy Chicken (Baguette)
|$16.99
Baked baguette sandwich. Served with grilled pepper, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, guacamole, chimmichuri, Mexican chipotle, garlic aioli.