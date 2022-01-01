Chicken soup in Forest Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wonton Soup 8 Pcs 鸡肉馄饨汤$7.95
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Mas Tortilla image

 

MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN & VEGETABLE SOUP$10.00
TORTILLA SOUP WITH CHICKEN$10.00
More about MAS TORTILLA

