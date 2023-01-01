Tacos in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve tacos
Crazy Meats NYC #2
64-47 108th Street, Queens
|Brisket Tacos (3 Pcs)
|$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
|Crispy Chicken Tacos (3 Pcs)
|$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
MAS TORTILLA
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|TACO SALAD BOWLS
|$14.00
Crispy tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses and guacamole
|3 BIRRIA TACOS
|$18.95
Shredded beef stew tacos
served with birria broth (consome)
|3 ENSENADA STYLE BAJA FISH TACOS
|$18.95
Crispy beer battered fish
Singas Famous Pizza - Forest Hill, NY
63-53 108 street, Forest Hills
|Mini Chicken Tacos 12 pc
|$10.49
FRENCH FRIES
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|D Tacos Del Norte
|$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Hard shell tacos filled with ground meat, lettuce and shredded cheese. 3 tacos
|L Tacos
|$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Your choice of protein served in a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos
|L Tacos Al Pastor
|$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Soft corn tortillas filled with tasty pulled pork and topped with cilantro and onions. 2 tacos
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo
70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Salmon Tartar Tacos
|$15.00
|Salmon Tartare Tacos
|$16.00
Cucumber, onions, watermelon radish, chili-garlic, soy wasabi aioli, micro arugula in a wonton shell
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Battered shrimp, mini flour tortillas, mango slaw, avocado crema, micro cilantro
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills
|Lobster Tacos (3pcs)
|$19.00
Forest Hills Station House - 106-11 71st Avenue
106-11 71st Avenue, Forest hills
|3 Fish Tacos
|$18.00