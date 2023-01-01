Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Crazy Meats NYC #2

64-47 108th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Tacos (3 Pcs)$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
Crispy Chicken Tacos (3 Pcs)$14.50
Served with Guac, Lettuce, Tomatoes, or Pico de gallo
Mas Tortilla image

 

MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD BOWLS$14.00
Crispy tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses and guacamole
3 BIRRIA TACOS$18.95
Shredded beef stew tacos
served with birria broth (consome)
3 ENSENADA STYLE BAJA FISH TACOS$18.95
Crispy beer battered fish
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza - Forest Hill, NY

63-53 108 street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Chicken Tacos 12 pc$10.49
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
D Tacos Del Norte$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Hard shell tacos filled with ground meat, lettuce and shredded cheese. 3 tacos
L Tacos$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Your choice of protein served in a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos
L Tacos Al Pastor$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Soft corn tortillas filled with tasty pulled pork and topped with cilantro and onions. 2 tacos
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tartar Tacos$15.00
Salmon Tartare Tacos$16.00
Cucumber, onions, watermelon radish, chili-garlic, soy wasabi aioli, micro arugula in a wonton shell
Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Battered shrimp, mini flour tortillas, mango slaw, avocado crema, micro cilantro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tacos (3pcs)$19.00
Consumer pic

 

Forest Hills Station House - 106-11 71st Avenue

106-11 71st Avenue, Forest hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Fish Tacos$18.00
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$16.00
