Chai lattes in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chai lattes

Living Green image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
Chai tea, ginger, honey, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, milk
More about Living Green
Grand Cafe - Hollywood image

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$5.45
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.95
Crafted from Rishi Tea's Masala Chai recipe made with bold black teas from subtropical Thailand and Assam which take on cayenne chili, fragrant ginger root and a powerful concentration of chai spices for a fiery take on tradition
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.95
Crafted from Rishi Tea's Masala Chai recipe made with bold black teas from subtropical Thailand and Assam which take on cayenne chili, fragrant ginger root and a powerful concentration of chai spices for a fiery take on tradition
More about Press & Grind Cafe

