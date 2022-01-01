Chai lattes in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Living Green
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Chai tea, ginger, honey, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, milk
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.45
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Chai Latte
|$3.95
Crafted from Rishi Tea's Masala Chai recipe made with bold black teas from subtropical Thailand and Assam which take on cayenne chili, fragrant ginger root and a powerful concentration of chai spices for a fiery take on tradition
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Chai Latte
|$3.95
Crafted from Rishi Tea's Masala Chai recipe made with bold black teas from subtropical Thailand and Assam which take on cayenne chili, fragrant ginger root and a powerful concentration of chai spices for a fiery take on tradition