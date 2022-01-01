Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve muffins

GF Flax Muffins image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
GF Flax Muffins$1.49
More about Living Green
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$4.00
Freshly baked muffins delivered to our doors each and every morning by our favorite local bakery, we offer a variety of flavors . . . get em while they last or you need to wait til tomorrow
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Item pic

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Muffin Sandwiches$4.50
One sandwich per person. Fried egg on an English muffin choice of 3 flavors.
More about Douglas K. Catering
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$4.00
Freshly baked muffins delivered to our doors each and every morning by our favorite local bakery, we offer a variety of flavors . . . get em while they last or you need to wait til tomorrow
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Assorted Muffins$3.99
Mom's Muffin w/Bacon$6.99
Mom's Muffin w/Ham$7.75
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South image

 

That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South

110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffins$2.79
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Walnut Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Create your own English Muffin$2.50
Start with one egg then build your own
Classic American Muffin$4.50
1 egg any style, American cheese with bacon, sausage, ham or turkey sausage.
English Muffin$2.25
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Walnut Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
blueberry muffin$2.85
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Wells Coffee Company - Flagler image

 

Wells Coffee Company

737 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Muffins$3.85
More about Wells Coffee Company
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River image

 

Wells Coffee

599 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Muffins$3.85
More about Wells Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Stew

Croissants

Chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Fish Tacos

Antipasto Salad

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston