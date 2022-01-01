Muffins in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve muffins
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|GF Flax Muffins
|$1.49
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Muffins
|$4.00
Freshly baked muffins delivered to our doors each and every morning by our favorite local bakery, we offer a variety of flavors . . . get em while they last or you need to wait til tomorrow
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Egg Muffin Sandwiches
|$4.50
One sandwich per person. Fried egg on an English muffin choice of 3 flavors.
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Muffins
|$4.00
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Assorted Muffins
|$3.99
|Mom's Muffin w/Bacon
|$6.99
|Mom's Muffin w/Ham
|$7.75
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Muffins
|$2.79
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Blueberry Muffin
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Create your own English Muffin
|$2.50
Start with one egg then build your own
|Classic American Muffin
|$4.50
1 egg any style, American cheese with bacon, sausage, ham or turkey sausage.
|English Muffin
|$2.25
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Cafe Roma - FTL
1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale
|blueberry muffin
|$2.85
Wells Coffee Company
737 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|GF Muffins
|$3.85