Chicken pitas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap or Pita$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and bacon. Topped with our homemade ranch dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Chicken Caesar Wrap or Pita$11.95
Fresh grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce. Tossed in our own homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Buffalo Chicken Wrap or Pita$11.95
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken PITA COMBO$13.95
Chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Chicken Pita$9.95
Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
