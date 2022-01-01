Chicken pitas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Ranch Wrap or Pita
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and bacon. Topped with our homemade ranch dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
|Chicken Caesar Wrap or Pita
|$11.95
Fresh grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce. Tossed in our own homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap or Pita
|$11.95
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
More about Spartan Gyros
Spartan Gyros
4482 Weston Rd, Davie
|Chicken PITA COMBO
|$13.95
Chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
|Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.