Chicken rolls in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken rolls

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls$5.50
with sweet chili sauce
Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Roll$6.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, and mayo topped with sesame seeds. Spicy Mayo on side
Chicken Katsu Hand Roll$4.50
Fried chicken topped with lettuce and mayo wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Roll$8.95
Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese Rolled in Fresh Dough
