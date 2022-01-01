Chicken rolls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls
|$5.50
with sweet chili sauce
More about Sushi Raku
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Chicken Katsu Roll
|$6.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, and mayo topped with sesame seeds. Spicy Mayo on side
|Chicken Katsu Hand Roll
|$4.50
Fried chicken topped with lettuce and mayo wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.