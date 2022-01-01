Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.99
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
key lime curd, graham and almond crunch, whipped cream
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

5989 S. University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
More about Shorty's BBQ
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.25
Award winning homemade recipe.
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Traditional style key lime pie served with a graham cracker crust & topped with whipped cream
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.95
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Wolf's Steakhouse image

 

Wolf's Steakhouse

8655 STIRLING ROAD, COOPER CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$11.00
More about Wolf's Steakhouse

