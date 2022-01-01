Key lime pies in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve key lime pies
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
key lime curd, graham and almond crunch, whipped cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
5989 S. University Dr, Davie
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.25
Award winning homemade recipe.
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Traditional style key lime pie served with a graham cracker crust & topped with whipped cream
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.95