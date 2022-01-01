Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve parrilla

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Doggi's Arepa Bar

801 N Federal Hwy, Hallandale

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PARRILLA$34.50
Grilled marinated churrasco, chicken thigh garnish with herb-nutty vinaigrette, grilled argentinian chorizo. Served with half cachapa and yuka fries topped with white shredded cheese!
More about Doggi's Arepa Bar
Item pic

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PARRILLA RIB EYE 3 PERSONAS$106.00
PARRILLA SURF AND TURF$98.00
More about Bocas House
Item pic

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla De Mariscos$23.00
Assorted grilled mixed seafood matched with our golden potatoes.
More about Ceviche Arigato
Item pic

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

2258 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL$62.00
½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

