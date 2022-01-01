Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Shrimp Wrap image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$11.35
Freshly grilled gulf coast shrimp tossed in our tangy sriracha-honey marinade topped with sweet kale slaw, a touch of cilantro, green onions, and our creamy avocado ranch served on your choice of plain or spinach tortilla wrap.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
91fb07d5-bf0b-4647-965f-110995ac1e8f image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$11.35
Freshly grilled gulf coast shrimp tossed in our tangy sriracha-honey marinade topped with sweet kale slaw, a touch of cilantro, green onions, and our creamy avocado ranch served on your choice of plain or spinach tortilla wrap.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Wrap$16.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe

