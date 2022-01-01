Shrimp wraps in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Shrimp Wrap
|$11.35
Freshly grilled gulf coast shrimp tossed in our tangy sriracha-honey marinade topped with sweet kale slaw, a touch of cilantro, green onions, and our creamy avocado ranch served on your choice of plain or spinach tortilla wrap.
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Shrimp Wrap
|$11.35
Freshly grilled gulf coast shrimp tossed in our tangy sriracha-honey marinade topped with sweet kale slaw, a touch of cilantro, green onions, and our creamy avocado ranch served on your choice of plain or spinach tortilla wrap.