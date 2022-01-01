Tarts in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tarts
COOKIES
Batch, The Cookie Company
917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)
|$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Batch, The Cookie Company
801 S University Dr. G101, Plantation
|Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)
|$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale
2422 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Tart-Yogurt
|$4.95
The tart yogurt is offered to provide another yogurt option for those preferring a tartness in their dessert. This base is similar to traditional frozen yogurt, but it has less sugar.