Tarts in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

COOKIES

Batch, The Cookie Company

917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
More about Batch, The Cookie Company
Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF) image

 

Batch, The Cookie Company

801 S University Dr. G101, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
More about Batch, The Cookie Company
Tart-Yogurt image

 

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale

2422 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tart-Yogurt$4.95
The tart yogurt is offered to provide another yogurt option for those preferring a tartness in their dessert. This base is similar to traditional frozen yogurt, but it has less sugar.
More about Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Pies

Fried Rice

Enchiladas

Snapper

Quesadillas

Dumplings

Po Boy

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston