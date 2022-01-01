Chicken burritos in Fort Lauderdale
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Burrito Chicken
|$14.99
Our grilled chicken burrito takes flavorful, individual ingredients, such as prime quality grilled all white chicken breasts, slow-cooked black refried beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Newbury Salads
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken or Barbacao Beef Burrito Bowl
|$10.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream