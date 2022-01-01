Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken burritos

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Chicken$14.99
Our grilled chicken burrito takes flavorful, individual ingredients, such as prime quality grilled all white chicken breasts, slow-cooked black refried beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Newbury Salads

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken or Barbacao Beef Burrito Bowl$10.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
More about Newbury Salads
La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN Burrito$15.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo filled with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar

